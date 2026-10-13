Slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, has become the first Indian artiste to have a hologram-based world tour.

Videos from the opening night of Moose Wala’s 'Signed to God' Hologram World Tour in Toronto have gone viral. However, it was a heartwarming moment featuring the late singer’s younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, that stole the spotlight.

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At the show, held at Scotiabank Arena on October 9, the two-year-old, fondly known as Chhota Sidhu, recreated Moose Wala’s signature thaapi, the iconic thigh-slap gesture. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, were also present and joined him in the special moment.

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The Toronto concert marked the launch of a global tour featuring 3D holographic projections, Moose Wala’s original vocals and archived visual effects to recreate his live performance presence.

The event also featured the singer’s former musical collaborators and coincided with the release of a new music video for his hit 2021 track 295, incorporating archival footage of the singer alongside his family.

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भित हेटी, थत भेरात्त विप्लवुल भिंपु दृाला... Sidhu Moosewala 🫡 little Sidhu with his parents at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto-and when he did that iconic घथी, you could feel the love. #hologramtour2026 #sidhumoosewala https://t.co/QoCM7EdERS — Bharat Indians (@voicesindians) October 11, 2026

#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWalaSidhu first hologram show is today in Toronto, Canada.Chota sidhu at the live show was hitting his signature thigh Step Thaapi just like the real Sidhu, raising his hands and singing songs. I have become very emotional😭 History making🔥 https://t.co/UBvBwHPMcN — SIMRAN KAUR♡ (@Simrankaur0408) October 10, 2026

Shot dead on May 29, 2022

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, when assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. State police later linked the high-profile assassination to an inter-gang rivalry involving Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A hologram show featuring Sidhu Moose Wala was held in Canada, and all tickets were sold out. His younger brother was also seen on stage holding a microphone, alongside their parents. Sidhu Moose Wala were still alive among us. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/LGcdsMXwIt — Sandeep (@SandeepDixitJai) October 11, 2026

Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on June 11, 1993, in Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district, Moose Wala was the only child of Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur. Nearly two years after his assassination, his parents welcomed a second son through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) on March 17, 2024. The child was named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu after his late elder brother.