'A girl should be celebrated like this, every time': 52 years later, Indore family welcomes baby girl

An Indore family’s joy knew no bounds after it welcomed its first baby girl in more than five decades.

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Turns out, only sons had been born across generations for the past 52 years, and so, the arrival of the newborn daughter was all the more special.

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The celebration, shared online by gynecologist Dr. Bela Shah Jain, quickly went viral on social media.

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The viral clip, posted on Instagram by the handle @the_gynaexpert, shows the precious moment when the doctor brings the newborn out of the operation theatre. The family members — who had been anxiously waiting — were seen smiling, cheering and celebrating.

Sharing the video, Dr. Bela Shah Jain wrote, "Sometimes miracles happen across generations. After 52 years of only sons, this family has finally been blessed with a daughter. This is a day that will always be remembered."

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The baby's mother, Muskan Agarwal, also responded to the post with an emotional message, thanking the doctor for her support throughout the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Bela Shah Jain (@the_gynaexpert)

Netizens react:

A user commented, "My grandmother used to say that when a girl is born, God and nature forgive the sins of her parents and ancestors. Not everyone is blessed with a daughter."

Another commented, "A girl child has been born in my family after more than 80 years."

A third user reacted, "My heart always fills with joy when a family anticipates the birth of a daughter with the same enthusiasm as they do the birth of a son. Many years and decades have passed, and I know times have changed, but it still fills me with immense joy."

Another user added, "A girl should be celebrated like this, every time."