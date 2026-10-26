Just like anyone, even for the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar nothing tops 'Aai (maa) ke haath ka khaana.'

It was during long cricket tours, Tendulkar missed his mother’s cooking so much that he would call her days before returning to make sure his favourite dishes were ready.

Advertisement

Tendulkar revisited these memories in an Instagram video that has garnered 1.2 million likes so far, recalling how he would long for meals prepared by his mother, whom he fondly calls Aai.

Advertisement

“Main jab lambe tour pe hota tha, toh ek cheez missing rehta tha. Aai ke haath ka khaana,” he recalled.

Among his favourites were varan bhaat, a traditional Maharashtrian preparation of lentils and rice, and batata bhaji, a potato dish.

Advertisement

One particular preparation, however, held a special place in Tendulkar’s memories. He spoke about a mixture his mother made, explaining that although the recipe had been passed down through the family, recreating its original taste was difficult. The ingredients and recipe might be known, but something about the way his mother cooked made the dish impossible to replicate exactly. It was a reminder that some treasured family recipes carry memories and emotions that go beyond the instructions written down on paper.

His favourites also included an exquisite prawn fry, adding another dish to the list of meals he eagerly looked forward to after returning from a tour.

Summing up his affection for home-cooked food, the cricket legend offered a playful line in the caption: “Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, jab tak banta hai ghar pe aisa khana.”

For Tendulkar, even the way a meal was eaten mattered. A generous helping of ghee and eating with his hands made it all the more satisfying, bringing back the familiar comfort of home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Netizens react:

A user wrote: "Even the god of cricket is so desi." Another reacted, "You teach humility to the entire world. Wow." A third commented, "This simplicity made him THE SACHIN."