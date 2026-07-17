DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Aamir Khan refutes Omi Vaidya's Rancho claim, says '3 Idiots' was not made on Sonam Wangchuk

Aamir Khan refutes Omi Vaidya's Rancho claim, says '3 Idiots' was not made on Sonam Wangchuk

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:04 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aamir Khan denies Sonam Wangchuk link to '3 Idiots' Rancho.
Advertisement

Aamir Khan has dismissed actor Omi Vaidya's claim that his iconic '3 Idiots' character Rancho was inspired by education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, calling it a "misconception" while expressing concern over the activist's ongoing hunger strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has clarified that his iconic character Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho) in 3 Idiots was not based on Sonam Wangchuk, contradicting co-star Omi Vaidya's recent social media claim.

Advertisement

Speaking during a Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival, Khan said neither he, director Rajkumar Hirani, nor writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk while making the 2009 blockbuster.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots... Neither Raju nor Abhijat, the writers of the film, nor I knew about Mr Sonam," Khan said.

Advertisement

He, however, praised Wangchuk's work and stressed that it deserved respect irrespective of any connection to the film.

"What Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does."

Aamir Khan on Omi Vaidya's viral post

The clarification came after actor Omi Vaidya, who played the memorable character Chatur Ramalingam (Silencer) in 3 Idiots, shared a video on X claiming Rancho's character was based on Wangchuk. He urged people to support the activist, whose health has deteriorated during his hunger strike.

Reacting to the post, Aamir said: "I know that I saw the video of Chatur, just recently... he is wrong."

The remark has since gone viral on social media, with fans debating the origins of Rancho's character.

Aamir urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast

While rejecting the claim, Khan expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and appealed to him to call off his indefinite hunger strike.

"I think all of us are very concerned for his health... We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping he ends his fast and looks after his health."

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28, after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

According to his latest medical bulletin, Wangchuk has lost more than 9-kg since beginning the fast. Doctors said he remains mentally alert, though his health continues to be closely monitored.

Several celebrities, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha and Abhay Deol, have voiced concern over his condition.

With PTI inputs

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts