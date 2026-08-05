A heartwarming video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacting with a pet dog and its owner has gone viral on social media.

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In the clip, Gandhi notices a man seated on a bicycle with his pet dog and stops to greet them instead of just passing by. However, before petting the animal, he asks the owner, “Yeh kaatta toh nahi?” (It doesn’t bite, does it?)

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After the owner assures him that the dog was friendly, Gandhi affectionately pets it. He then asks the owner, what the dog usually ate. The owner replied, “Chicken chawal” (rice and chicken), to which Gandhi smiled.

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During the interaction, the man told the Congress leader that he had never been able to meet him before because of security arrangements at public events.

Responding warmly, Gandhi said, “Aap mujhe ghar bulao, main aa jaunga” (Invite me to your home and I’ll come).

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