‘Aap log aise mat bolo, hum India hain’: Arunachal girl becomes national ‘cutie’ with her deep message

A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh is winning hearts online for making a cute, but deep appeal to everyone.

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The girl, wearing a purple T-shirt and speaking innocently, starts by saying that a man asked her if she was a Chinese, to which she replied she was an Indian.

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In her baby talk, she explains, “Aap logon ke humein Chinese bolne se hum log bahut gussa hote hain, bahut dukhi hote hain. Please humko aise na bolo… Humko India bolo. (When you call us Chinese, we get angry, we get sad. Please don’t call us this, call us India(n).”

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In a simple appeal, the girl expresses the collective feeling of her community, before smiling and blowing a goodbye kiss.

Netizens couldn't help leave a comment to the heartwarming video that was widely shared.

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“My little darling girl- you are India. You are our pure soul, our heart. You are what makes us love our country,” Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Mitra wrote on X.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, too, shared her video, stating, "Tum bharat ka garv ho, hamare desh ka bhavishya ho... (You are the pride of India, the future of our country)"

The common man, too, was moved by her appeal.

"The racism has to be stemmed through learning at school level," wrote an X user.

Another one quipped, "Whoever calls this Chinese, throw them into Pakistan."

"Tum unhe anti national bola kro," yet another one suggested.