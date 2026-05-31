In what the netizens are calling one of the funniest press conference interactions involving a cricketer in recent times, a hilarious mix-up between Shaheen Afridi and a Pakistani journalist is going viral on social media.

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Afridi, Pakistan's ODI captain, was fielding questions ahead of the ODI series against Australia when a journalist, Asghar Ali Mubarak, introduced himself before asking a question.

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Shaheen, who celebrated Eid only a few days earlier, responded, "Aapko bhi Mubarak" (Mubarak to you too), prompting laughter from those present.

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Journalist – Asghar Ali Mubarak. Shaheen Afridi – Aapko bhi Mubarak. (Thought he was saying Eid Mubarak) 🤣 Journalist – Mera naam Mubarak hai. pic.twitter.com/tpNtLlUA7A — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) May 30, 2026

The journalist quickly clarified the misunderstanding by replying, "Mera naam Mubarak hai" (My name is Mubarak), leaving Afridi and the room in splits.

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Afridi quickly gathered himself and said, "Aapko Eid bhi Mubarak."

The video has generated thousands of reactions, with users describing the moment as "pure comedy."