Home / Trending / 'Aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si': 'Kufar' lands Diljit Dosanjh in trouble, here's why

Choreographers behind the track, Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat, claim they were briefed to deliver a 'sexy' song

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:42 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Diljit Dosanjh's latest single ‘Kufar,’ featuring Manushi Chhillar, has taken the Internet by storm, but not without sparking controversy. The song's alleged ‘vulgar’ leg step has raised eyebrows, with many accusing the duo of objectification. However, the choreographers behind the song, Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat, are standing firm, claiming they were briefed to deliver a ‘sexy’ song.

The controversy surrounds a particular scene in the song where Diljit Dosanjh is seen standing behind a dancer, who lifts her leg to the line ‘jannat ke darwaaze kudiye’. Many have criticised the move, calling it ‘blatant objectification’.

However, the choreographers argue that the scene was meant to be sensual and was well within the boundaries of artistic expression.

Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat maintain that the song's hook step was designed to be attention-grabbing and that both Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi Chhillar were aware of the choreography. "It's teamwork," Piyush said. "When you make the concept, you're arranging the steps and shooting for it, everyone knows what's happening from the DOP, the star, to the dancers, everyone on the set is aware. I think it was meant to happen."

“If you see the song’s teaser, it’s written there, ‘Are you ready for a sexy dance?”

Diljit Dosanjh seemed unbothered by the controversy, saying in a live video, "Bruh, mai ta othe khada si aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si (Bro, I was just standing there, I didn't even know what was going on around me)." Manushi Chhillar also shared a cryptic post on X, hinting at the ongoing chatter and asking fans not to disrespect the dancer who was part of the video.

Despite the controversy, ‘Kufar’ has been a huge success, garnering over 2.9 crore views on YouTube.

