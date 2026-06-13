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Home / Trending / Aashirwad Sooryavanshi smashes century, proud Vaibhav bhaiya can't keep calm

Aashirwad Sooryavanshi smashes century, proud Vaibhav bhaiya can't keep calm

Playing for cricket academy Tajpur, Aashirwad hammered 103 off 87 balls, studded with 20 fours and one six, scoring at an impressive strike rate of 118.39

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:15 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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The Sooryavanshi family has produced another batting star.

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This time, it is not India call-up Vaibhav, but his younger brother, Aashirwad Sooryavanshi, who has grabbed attention with a stunning century in a local practice match at Samastipur, Bihar.

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Playing for Cricket Academy Tajpur, Aashirwad hammered 103 off 87 balls, studded with 20 fours and one six, scoring at an impressive strike rate of 118.39.

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His commanding knock has made him the new talking point in local cricket circles.

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Proud elder brother Vaibhav took to social media to hail Aashirwad’s effort, lauding the youngster’s temperament and strokeplay.

Vaibhav himself is riding a dream run after a sensational IPL 2026, where he finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 776 runs in 16 matches, winning the Orange Cap ahead of Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

His exploits earned him a maiden India call-up on June 6, triggering celebrations in his native Tajpur village in Samastipur district.

The village erupted in joy, with relatives and neighbours rushing to the Sooryavanshi residence, distributing laddus and bursting crackers.

“We were waiting for something good to happen. Vaibhav has worked very hard since childhood to play for the country. Today he has got the reward of his hard work,” said his father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, describing the family’s joy as “saubhagya” and now watching a second son rise through the ranks.

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