Accenture announces major layoffs amid AI restructuring
The tech giant expects more layoffs in the coming months as part of an $865 million restructuring programme
Advertisement
Accenture has laid off over 11,000 employees globally, attributing the job cuts to its AI push and slower growth prospects. The tech giant expects more layoffs in the coming months as part of an $865 million restructuring programme aimed at driving growth through AI and cloud services.
Advertisement
Programme details:
- The programme includes severance costs associated with talent strategy and divestitures of non-core assets
- Accenture expects to save over $1 billion as a result of the six-month programme
- The company has already spent $615 million in Q3, with another $250 million expected in Q4
Workforce reduction:
Advertisement
- Accenture's workforce fell by around 11,000 employees in Q4 FY25, dropping from 7,91,000 to 7,79,000 employees
- CEO Julie Sweet had stated that the company is "exiting people where reskilling is not a viable path for the skills we need"
- The company plans to train staffers in agentic artificial intelligence to serve client demand
Accenture expects FY26 revenue growth of 2-5% in local currency, down from 7% last year.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement