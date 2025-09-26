Accenture announces major layoffs amid AI restructuring

Accenture has laid off over 11,000 employees globally, attributing the job cuts to its AI push and slower growth prospects. The tech giant expects more layoffs in the coming months as part of an $865 million restructuring programme aimed at driving growth through AI and cloud services.

Programme details:

The programme includes severance costs associated with talent strategy and divestitures of non-core assets

Accenture expects to save over $1 billion as a result of the six-month programme

The company has already spent $615 million in Q3, with another $250 million expected in Q4

Workforce reduction:

Accenture's workforce fell by around 11,000 employees in Q4 FY25, dropping from 7,91,000 to 7,79,000 employees

CEO Julie Sweet had stated that the company is "exiting people where reskilling is not a viable path for the skills we need"

The company plans to train staffers in agentic artificial intelligence to serve client demand

Accenture expects FY26 revenue growth of 2-5% in local currency, down from 7% last year.