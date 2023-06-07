Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

Jamnagar, June 7
Gujarat’s medical fraternity and the city of Jamnagar mourn the demise of Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a renowned cardiologist, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on Tuesday.
The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as Dr Gandhi was highly respected for his expertise and dedication in the field of cardiology.
Notably, Dr Gandhi was associated with the ‘Halt Heart Attacks’ campaign on Facebook, actively promoting awareness and preventive measures against cardiovascular diseases.
At the age of 41, Dr Gaurav Gandhi had already made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of patients, having successfully operated on over 16,000 individuals during his illustrious medical career.
Known for his commitment to maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Dr Gandhi was not only a fitness enthusiast but also had a calm demeanor that instilled confidence in his patients.
On Monday, Dr Gandhi went about his usual routine, meeting with patients at his clinic before returning home on Palace Road in Jamnagar. He had a normal evening, enjoying dinner with his family, and retired to bed without any complaints or signs of discomfort. However, tragedy struck the next morning when his family members discovered him unconscious and immediately rushed him to a hospital.
Dr Gaurav was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The suddenness of his passing has left the medical community and his patients in disbelief and mourning.
Dr Gaurav Gandhi completed his basic medical degree in Jamnagar before pursuing a specialisation in cardiology in Ahmedabad. He then chose to return to his hometown to serve the community he grew up in.
