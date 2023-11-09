Guess who wants to be Mohammed Shami's second wife, but this actress-politician has a condition ‘tum apna….’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is in news, so is actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh. Impressed by his performance at the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Payal Ghosh has expressed her wish to marry Shami, but has one condition.

“Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you,” she posted on X.

#Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you 🤣🤣 — Payal Ghoshॐ (@iampayalghosh) November 2, 2023

The post has gone viral. Shami is yet to react to the proposal.

Payal Ghosh is a 31-year-old actress and politician in Ramdas Athawale's political party holding the post of vice-president of its women's wing.

Payal recently made headlines when she opened up about her mental health and its impact on her weight.

Mohammed Shami was previously married to Hasin Jahan. They had an ugly divorce, with Hasin accusing Shami of infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence. They have a daughter.

Mohammed Siraj with his stellar form at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 dethroned Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi to take over the top spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowlers Rankings on Wednesday.

