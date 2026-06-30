Affordable, calm life: US couple leaves New York for Rs 12 lakh home in Italy

An American couple has shared why they left behind life in New York City to settle in a small town in Italy, saying the move offered them a better quality of life, a stronger sense of community and the chance to own a home without taking on debt.

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Cassandra Tresl and her husband, Alex Ninman, both US-born citizens, relocated to Europe in 2019 in search of a slower pace of life and more affordable housing. Today, they live in a small town in Italy's Abruzzo region, about three hours from Rome.

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Speaking to CNBC Make It, Cassandra said the couple has no plans to return to the United States anytime soon.

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"Today, we live in a small town in Italy's Abruzzo region, about three hours outside Rome. We found a different way of life, and I can't imagine moving back to the US in the coming years," she said.

Rethinking success

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Cassandra said their decision to move was driven by a shift in how they viewed success.

"Like many Americans, my husband and I grew up surrounded by the idea that success meant constantly upgrading--larger homes, newer cars, bigger achievements and busier schedules," she said.

"Over time, we started questioning whether any of those things were actually making us happier."

The couple also wanted to live in a place where they could build stronger community ties, and Italy emerged as the ideal choice.

Bought a home for around Rs 12 lakh

After initially living in the Czech Republic, the couple decided to settle permanently in Italy.

They purchased a two-storey home in a small town in the Abruzzo region for 11,500 euros (around $13,100 or nearly Rs 12.2 lakh), paying the amount in cash.

According to Cassandra, the house spans nearly 1,076 square feet and includes:

Two bedrooms across two floors

A third bedroom in the basement

An attic

Space suitable for long-term family living

The couple spent an additional 15,000 euros (around $17,100) renovating the property.

Lower cost of living

Beyond affordable housing, Cassandra said everyday expenses in Italy have made life significantly less stressful.

"Food, childcare and other expenses are more affordable here. The lower cost of living gave us breathing room and allowed us to focus less on earning more and more," she said.

Initially, Cassandra continued working remotely in her technology job after moving to Europe. Later, she left the role and now works in marketing for an Italian travel company while also creating online content.

Although she earns less than before, Cassandra said the improved work-life balance and overall lifestyle have made the decision worthwhile.