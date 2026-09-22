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Home / Trending / After cleaning Ajnar river, Bittu Tabahi takes on Yamuna; removes 585 kg garbage in 4.5 hours

After cleaning Ajnar river, Bittu Tabahi takes on Yamuna; removes 585 kg garbage in 4.5 hours

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:38 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Grabs from video posted on Instagram by Surendra Singh Choudhry
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Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

The saying rings true for environmental activist and content creator Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi. After gaining attention for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, he has now taken his cleanup campaign to the Yamuna in Delhi.

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Bittu, who recently gained global recognition for his work on the Ajnar River, launched a three-day cleanup drive along the Yamuna on World Cleanup Day on September 20.

During the first drive, which lasted around four-and-a-half hours, Bittu and a group of volunteers removed nearly 585 kg of garbage from the riverbank.

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Sharing a video of the cleanup on Instagram, Bittu said the riverbank was littered with flowers, garlands, religious offerings and plastic waste.

“20 September, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours of cleaning on the banks of the Yamuna, and together removed 585 kg of garbage,” he wrote in the caption.

“Flowers, garlands, worship items, plastic were all scattered on the pier. The people around also came, helped, and the whole shore was cleared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came,” he added.

From Ajnar River to Yamuna

Bittu's Yamuna campaign comes after his highly publicised efforts to clean the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, which brought him widespread attention on social media.

His work also earned recognition from Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of Netherlands-based environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup, who offered him a job following his efforts.

Bittu has since said that his larger goal is to travel to different states, clean polluted water bodies and spread awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

He also thanked Philip Morris for supporting his journey.

“Thank you to Philip Morris for supporting me on this journey,” he wrote.

Bittu said his next stop would be Gurugram's Khedki Daula.

Social media praises cleanup effort

The Yamuna cleanup video quickly gained traction on social media, crossing 1.7 million views within a day and receiving thousands of likes.

Many users praised Bittu for using his social media presence to draw attention to the problem of waste along India's rivers.

“He is single-handedly proving one man can make a difference,” one user commented.

“Bro, this voice-over is much better; you are doing a great job,” another user wrote.

A third user praised the initiative while also urging him to take safety precautions.

“Keep up the good work. plz use personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing the good work!” the user wrote, adding, “Thank you for taking the initiative of doing this work!”

Bittu's latest campaign comes with a simple message: cleaning a river may begin with one person, but it can quickly turn into a community effort when others choose to join.

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