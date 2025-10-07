DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Ahmedabad students risk lives with 'dangerous' auto ride to school

Ahmedabad students risk lives with 'dangerous' auto ride to school

The user who shared the video, called for strict action against the auto driver, school and the parents for ignoring the safety of the students

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@JagetiyaHarsh/X
Advertisement

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing school children commuting in an auto rickshaw in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, with one boy sitting at the back, protected only by a wooden bar. The footage has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for strict action against the auto driver, the school and the parents.

Advertisement

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Dr. Harsh Jagetiya, highlights the safety risks faced by school children in the area. The boy's body is seen hanging outside the auto rickshaw, with no visible safety measures in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Jagetiya's caption reads, "It's the year 2025 and still, this is how students are traveling to school in Maninagar, Ahmedabad. Strict action should be taken against the driver, Doon school, and maybe parents for taking the issue so lightly."

Ahmedabad Police have taken swift action, responding to the video with a promise to take appropriate action. "Thank you for bringing this to our notice. The Traffic Control Room has been informed to take appropriate action," the police department wrote.

Advertisement

This incident raises questions about the safety measures in place for school children in Ahmedabad and the responsibility of schools, parents, and authorities in ensuring their safety.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts