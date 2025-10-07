Ahmedabad students risk lives with 'dangerous' auto ride to school

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, showing school children commuting in an auto rickshaw in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, with one boy sitting at the back, protected only by a wooden bar. The footage has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for strict action against the auto driver, the school and the parents.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Dr. Harsh Jagetiya, highlights the safety risks faced by school children in the area. The boy's body is seen hanging outside the auto rickshaw, with no visible safety measures in place.

It’s been 2025 and still this is how students are going to school in Maninagar, Ahmedabad. Strict action should be taken against auto driver, Doon school and may be parents for allowing this.@AhmedabadPolice @TOIAhmedabad @AMCommissioner pic.twitter.com/hLMzC7VelG — Dr Harsh Jagetiya (@JagetiyaHarsh) October 5, 2025

Dr. Jagetiya's caption reads, "It's the year 2025 and still, this is how students are traveling to school in Maninagar, Ahmedabad. Strict action should be taken against the driver, Doon school, and maybe parents for taking the issue so lightly."

Ahmedabad Police have taken swift action, responding to the video with a promise to take appropriate action. "Thank you for bringing this to our notice. The Traffic Control Room has been informed to take appropriate action," the police department wrote.

This incident raises questions about the safety measures in place for school children in Ahmedabad and the responsibility of schools, parents, and authorities in ensuring their safety.