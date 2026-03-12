AI engineer fired in three days says income rose eightfold a year later

An AI automation engineer has shared a viral story about being fired just three days into her job by an IITian founder, only to see her income grow dramatically a year later.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ritu Maurya said she was dismissed during her first week, allegedly in front of a client.

According to Maurya, the founder had promised hands-on mentorship during the hiring process but was largely unavailable once she joined the company.

“Just two days into the job, there were a lot of things I did not know, and he had mentioned that he would guide me, but he was nowhere to be found,” Maurya said. She added that the founder often responded to her messages hours later and refused to join calls to clarify work-related issues.

Maurya described the work environment as “toxic” and said the founder criticised her performance to a client after only 72 hours, claiming he could have completed her work in an hour.

The experience left her devastated and struggling emotionally for some time. However, Maurya later focused on self-learning, watching tutorials, asking questions and documenting her progress on LinkedIn.

Her posts eventually helped her connect with another founder who offered mentorship. A year later, Maurya says she now earns eight times the salary originally offered in that first job.