AI-enhanced scams target Indian shoppers ahead of Prime Day: McAfee Report

McAfee, a global leader in online protection, had released its 2025 Global Prime Day Scams Study.

Advertisement

McAfee Lab detected 36,000+ fake Amazon websites and 75,000+ scam texts targeting Prime Day shoppers globally.

In India, 96 per cent of consumers plan to shop online during Prime Day, 71 per cent are concerned about AI-powered fraud, says study.

Advertisement

"Prime Day is a time of excitement... but it has also become a prime target for scammers using AI to create hyper-personalised, convincing attacks," said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee, reports NDTV adding that: "Indian shoppers... are increasingly falling prey to scams driven by urgency and persuasion."

Amid this, Deepfake influencers, fake delivery messages, and urgent refund scams are the emerging threats.

Advertisement

Deepfake danger loom

At least 39 per cent of consumers have encountered AI-generated scams often featuring fake celebrity endorsements; many victims lost over Rs 40,000.

Young adults (18–24) most vulnerable with 17 per cent scam exposure, compared to just 5 per cent in seniors (65+).

Common scam lures:

“Limited-time deal” texts (48%)

Fake delivery updates (31%)

Bogus discount codes (28%)

Psychological toll: Nearly 20% of victims don’t report scams due to embarrassment.

Safety tips for shoppers:

Avoid clicking on unsolicited links

Use official apps/websites only

Enable two-factor authentication

Check bank/card statements regularly

Pause and verify before acting on urgent messages

Online shopping habits in India:

7% shop almost daily

21% a few times per week

Clothes and electronics are top categories