AI gets it wrong too: Guitar mistaken for 'helmetless pillion' in Bengaluru, rider fined Rs 500
The man shared the incident on X and tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police, requesting that the challan be withdrawn
Imagine riding your two-wheeler wearing a helmet and still receiving a fine. But why?
That's exactly the question this Bengaluru man was asking himself when he got a traffic challan.
Turns out, he wasn't at fault after all. An AI-powered traffic camera in Bengaluru allegedly mistook a guitar strapped to his back for a 'helmetless pillion passenger', leading to a Rs 500 traffic challan.
The unusual case surfaced when Bengaluru resident Souvik Dutta received a traffic violation notice despite riding alone and wearing a helmet.
According to Dutta, he was travelling on his wife’s two-wheeler with a guitar securely strapped to his back. While the AI system seemingly identified what it believed was a second person on the vehicle, there was in fact no pillion rider.
Dutta later shared the incident on X and tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police, requesting that the challan be withdrawn.
“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore,” he wrote.
I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic my wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for "pillion riding without helmet". So much for AI based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop pic.twitter.com/fYCn9OoUNQ
— Souvik Dutta (@souvikonline) September 26, 2026
The post soon caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, who responded and asked him to get the challan reversed.