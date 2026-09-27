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Home / Trending / AI gets it wrong too: Guitar mistaken for 'helmetless pillion' in Bengaluru, rider fined Rs 500

AI gets it wrong too: Guitar mistaken for 'helmetless pillion' in Bengaluru, rider fined Rs 500

The man shared the incident on X and tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police, requesting that the challan be withdrawn

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:59 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The alleged offence was reportedly captured by an AI-enabled traffic monitoring system, but the image attached to the challan told a rather different story. Credit: @souvikonline/X
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Imagine riding your two-wheeler wearing a helmet and still receiving a fine. But why?

That's exactly the question this Bengaluru man was asking himself when he got a traffic challan.

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Turns out, he wasn't at fault after all. An AI-powered traffic camera in Bengaluru allegedly mistook a guitar strapped to his back for a 'helmetless pillion passenger', leading to a Rs 500 traffic challan.

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The unusual case surfaced when Bengaluru resident Souvik Dutta received a traffic violation notice despite riding alone and wearing a helmet.

According to Dutta, he was travelling on his wife’s two-wheeler with a guitar securely strapped to his back. While the AI system seemingly identified what it believed was a second person on the vehicle, there was in fact no pillion rider.

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Dutta later shared the incident on X and tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police, requesting that the challan be withdrawn.

“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore,” he wrote.

The post soon caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, who responded and asked him to get the challan reversed.

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