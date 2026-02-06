DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / AI or not? Elderly Sikh man crafts Batman suit with coconut leaves, sparks debate

AI or not? Elderly Sikh man crafts Batman suit with coconut leaves, sparks debate

The Instagram video, shared by Baba Crafts, has garnered 3.1 million views so far

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:15 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
baba__crafts/Instagram
Advertisement

A video showcasing an elderly Sikh man crafting a human-sized Batman suit from coconut leaves has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 3.1 million views. The video, shared by Baba Crafts, displays the man's meticulous work, cutting and sticking leaves together to create an intricate six-foot-tall Batman figure.

Advertisement

However, many users suspect that the video is AI-generated, citing the unrealistic skin texture and static background.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baba (@baba__crafts)

Advertisement

The page features similar videos, including designs of peacocks and popular singers like Arijit Singh, all made from bamboo or coconut leaves. While some praise the artisan's skill and patience, others point out the telltale signs of AI generation, such as the unnatural surroundings and lack of movement in the background.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baba (@baba__crafts)

Advertisement

Netizens react:

"AI naal video bilkul real lagdi," a user commented. Another reacted, "Taras te ohna te onda jinu Ai te Original ch fark ni ptaa lgda."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts