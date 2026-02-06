AI or not? Elderly Sikh man crafts Batman suit with coconut leaves, sparks debate

A video showcasing an elderly Sikh man crafting a human-sized Batman suit from coconut leaves has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 3.1 million views. The video, shared by Baba Crafts, displays the man's meticulous work, cutting and sticking leaves together to create an intricate six-foot-tall Batman figure.

However, many users suspect that the video is AI-generated, citing the unrealistic skin texture and static background.

The page features similar videos, including designs of peacocks and popular singers like Arijit Singh, all made from bamboo or coconut leaves. While some praise the artisan's skill and patience, others point out the telltale signs of AI generation, such as the unnatural surroundings and lack of movement in the background.

Netizens react:

"AI naal video bilkul real lagdi," a user commented. Another reacted, "Taras te ohna te onda jinu Ai te Original ch fark ni ptaa lgda."