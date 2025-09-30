DT
PT
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's dance moves at MiG-21 retirement event go viral

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's dance moves at MiG-21 retirement event go viral

The culmination of MiG-21 operations took place with a ceremonial flypast at the event

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
The video has been drawing attention from social media users.
The Indian Air Force has officially retired its iconic MiG‑21 fleet on September 26, marking the end of an era that spanned decades.

The Indian Air Force held a grand ceremony in Chandigarh to honour and officially retire the Soviet-era MiG-21 fighter jets. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, in which Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh can be seen dancing with fellow officers.

The video has been drawing attention from users. Many even applauded the Air chief’s moves. “Most lively man I’ve ever seen and the coolest Air Chief ever!!!!” wrote one user. "Coolest Air Chief", "such a vibe" wrote others.

The culmination of MiG-21 operations took place with a ceremonial flypast at the event, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power.

