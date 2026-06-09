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Home / Trending / Airplane-sized asteroids to fly past Earth on June 9, how safe are we?

Airplane-sized asteroids to fly past Earth on June 9, how safe are we?

Close flybys offer valuable data for planetary defence research

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:05 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Astronomers are tracking two near-Earth asteroids, ‘2026 LD’ and ‘2026 KM3’, which will make close approaches to Earth on June 9. However, scientists have confirmed that neither object poses any threat to the planet.

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Asteroid 2026 LD, measuring about 52 metres in diameter, will pass Earth at a distance of nearly 1.14 million kilometres—more than three times the distance between Earth and the Moon. The smaller 2026 KM3, around 34 metres wide, will fly by at approximately 2.35 million kilometres.

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Space agencies routinely monitor such near-Earth objects to refine orbital predictions and strengthen planetary defence efforts. Scientists said both asteroids will pass safely and provide valuable opportunities for observation and study.

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