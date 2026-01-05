Aloka, the peace dog: From Indian streets to a 2,300-mile walk for humanity

He had no collar. No home. No reason, really, to trust humans again. And yet, one day on a dusty Indian road, a small indie dog chose peace.

When a group of Buddhist monks began their long walk across India; barefoot, silent, carrying nothing but prayers and purpose, an abandoned street dog quietly walked beside.

For 112 days, Aloka padded alongside the monks through heat, traffic and endless miles. He slept where they slept. He rose when they rose. When the road turned cruel, Aloka bore it with the same quiet resilience known only to those born on the streets. He was struck by a vehicle. He fell seriously ill. At one point, the monks tried to spare him the pain, lifting him onto a truck so he could rest.

Today, Aloka is no longer just an Indian street dog. He is Aloka, the Peace Dog, walking across the United States with Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile journey from Texas to Washington, D.C. Their mission is simple but radical: to remind the world that compassion is still possible.

In a world loud with division, a street dog walking quietly beside monks has become a symbol of unity. And that is why Aloka’s story matters, especially now.

On 7 November 2025, a Supreme Court order directed that dogs be picked up from schools, colleges, bus stands, etc., and moved into shelters, a ruling that has raised deep concerns among animal welfare activists and feeders. While framed as management, such blanket removal policies contradict the scientific framework of CSVR (Capture-Sterilise-Vaccinate-Release), which is the only humane way to control street dog population. Compassion cannot be enforced through force. Peace cannot be created through displacement.

The Buddhist monks did not “rescue” Aloka by removing him from the world. They walked with him in it. Together, they are showing us a quieter truth: that coexistence, not confinement, is the path forward. That street dogs are not problems to be cleared, but lives to be understood. This gives us a thought to ponder upon that this world belongs to animals as much as it belongs to humans.