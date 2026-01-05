DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Aloka, the peace dog: From Indian streets to a 2,300-mile walk for humanity

Aloka, the peace dog: From Indian streets to a 2,300-mile walk for humanity

An Indian street dog becomes a global symbol of peace

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:48 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Aloka along with Buddhist Monks for Walk for Peace. Image via Instagram/@walkforpeace.usa
Advertisement

He had no collar. No home. No reason, really, to trust humans again. And yet, one day on a dusty Indian road, a small indie dog chose peace.

Advertisement

When a group of Buddhist monks began their long walk across India; barefoot, silent, carrying nothing but prayers and purpose, an abandoned street dog quietly walked beside. 

Advertisement

For 112 days, Aloka padded alongside the monks through heat, traffic and endless miles. He slept where they slept. He rose when they rose. When the road turned cruel, Aloka bore it with the same quiet resilience known only to those born on the streets. He was struck by a vehicle. He fell seriously ill. At one point, the monks tried to spare him the pain, lifting him onto a truck so he could rest. 

Advertisement

Today, Aloka is no longer just an Indian street dog. He is Aloka, the Peace Dog, walking across the United States with Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile journey from Texas to Washington, D.C. Their mission is simple but radical: to remind the world that compassion is still possible.

Advertisement

In a world loud with division, a street dog walking quietly beside monks has become a symbol of unity. And that is why Aloka’s story matters, especially now.

On 7 November 2025, a Supreme Court order directed that dogs be picked up from schools, colleges, bus stands, etc., and moved into shelters, a ruling that has raised deep concerns among animal welfare activists and feeders. While framed as management, such blanket removal policies contradict the scientific framework of CSVR (Capture-Sterilise-Vaccinate-Release), which is the only humane way to control street dog population. Compassion cannot be enforced through force. Peace cannot be created through displacement.

The Buddhist monks did not “rescue” Aloka by removing him from the world. They walked with him in it. Together, they are showing us a quieter truth: that coexistence, not confinement, is the path forward. That street dogs are not problems to be cleared, but lives to be understood. This gives us a thought to ponder upon that this world belongs to animals as much as it belongs to humans.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts