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Home / Trending / Aloka the Peace Dog returns to India, wins hearts online

Aloka the Peace Dog returns to India, wins hearts online

The rescued Indian pariah dog, who became a global sensation during a 2,300-mile peace walk across the US, begins a new chapter in his homeland

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:41 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Once an Indian community dog, Aloka now walks along the monks, spreading peace and compassion. Image credits/Instagram @alokathepeacedog
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Aloka, the rescued Indian pariah dog who captured hearts worldwide while travelling with Buddhist monks on an intercontinental peace walk, has returned to India.

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The Walk for Peace group announced on Facebook that Aloka and several monks departed Bangkok on June 8 for India and Nepal after completing their Thailand journey.

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Aloka was felicitated by former International Buddhist Confederation Director General Abhijit Halder at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi and was gifted a new coat, toys and chew sticks.

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His homecoming sparked excitement online. One follower wrote, “Aloka, your mission in India should be a sensation since it is homecoming. Spread your message of compassion.” Another commented, “This is a special trip for Aloka — going to his country of birth. May peace and loving-kindness surround him and his monks.”

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