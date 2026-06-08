Aloka the Peace Dog returns to India, wins hearts online

Aloka, the rescued Indian pariah dog who captured hearts worldwide while travelling with Buddhist monks on an intercontinental peace walk, has returned to India.

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The Walk for Peace group announced on Facebook that Aloka and several monks departed Bangkok on June 8 for India and Nepal after completing their Thailand journey.

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Aloka was felicitated by former International Buddhist Confederation Director General Abhijit Halder at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in New Delhi and was gifted a new coat, toys and chew sticks.

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His homecoming sparked excitement online. One follower wrote, “Aloka, your mission in India should be a sensation since it is homecoming. Spread your message of compassion.” Another commented, “This is a special trip for Aloka — going to his country of birth. May peace and loving-kindness surround him and his monks.”