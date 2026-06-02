icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Alphonso, Kesar, Chaunsa: Indian 'mango fever' hits San Francisco, hundreds gather for free tasting

Alphonso, Kesar, Chaunsa: Indian 'mango fever' hits San Francisco, hundreds gather for free tasting

Organised by Indian-origin community leader Darshil, the annual event is now in its fourth year

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:05 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@Jared_Seidel_/X
Advertisement

A unique and ‘mouth-watering’ celebration of Indian mangoes in San Francisco has gone viral after videos showed hundreds of people lining up to relish some of India’s most sought-after varieties.

Advertisement

The event, which offered free tastings of Alphonso, Kesar and Chaunsa mangoes, has generated widespread buzz online and highlighted the growing popularity of Indian mangoes in the United States.

Advertisement

Among those posting about the event was Jared Seidel, who described the atmosphere as ‘vibrant and welcoming’. He also revealed that he helped organise the event.

Advertisement

Organised by Indian-origin community leader Darshil, the annual event is now in its fourth year.

Advertisement

Hundreds of mangoes were distributed free of charge, with volunteers peeling, slicing and serving the fruit throughout the day. Videos from the event showed eager attendees waiting patiently for a taste, while many took to social media to praise the mangoes for their exceptional sweetness, aroma and flavour.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts