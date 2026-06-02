Alphonso, Kesar, Chaunsa: Indian 'mango fever' hits San Francisco, hundreds gather for free tasting

A unique and ‘mouth-watering’ celebration of Indian mangoes in San Francisco has gone viral after videos showed hundreds of people lining up to relish some of India’s most sought-after varieties.

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The event, which offered free tastings of Alphonso, Kesar and Chaunsa mangoes, has generated widespread buzz online and highlighted the growing popularity of Indian mangoes in the United States.

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Among those posting about the event was Jared Seidel, who described the atmosphere as ‘vibrant and welcoming’. He also revealed that he helped organise the event.

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Organised by Indian-origin community leader Darshil, the annual event is now in its fourth year.

Indian Mango party Best mangos I’ve had. Incredible vibes. Got interviewed by the SF chronicle. I was 1 of 4 white guys (200 people came) pic.twitter.com/KBX3tnooKH — Jared Seidel (@Jared_Seidel_) June 1, 2026

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Hundreds of mangoes were distributed free of charge, with volunteers peeling, slicing and serving the fruit throughout the day. Videos from the event showed eager attendees waiting patiently for a taste, while many took to social media to praise the mangoes for their exceptional sweetness, aroma and flavour.