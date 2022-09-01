American magazine report says Donald Trump boasted of having ‘insight’ into Emmanuel Macron’s sex life through intel

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Former US President Donald Trump, despite relinquishing his post, has remained in news for many reasons. In a fresh Trump boasted to close associates that he knew about French President Emmanuel Macron’s sex life from US intelligence sources.

The report has been laid out by Rolling Stone magazine when certain documents on the classified and national defence, confiscated during FBI raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, revealed the illicit details of Macron.

Exact content of the documents is not in public domain but sources close to the matter reveal Macron’s personal life has been a topic of intrigue for Trump over the years.

The magazine reported that Trump even claimed that he learned some of the details about his French counterpart’s private conduct from “intelligence” he had seen or been briefed on.

Macron’s personal life though has been in conversation for last few years.

He married his former school teacher who is 25 years older to him.

