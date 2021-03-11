'Nothing more painful than losing your young son or daughter', Shehnaaz Gill on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

With a fan-following running into millions and stardom that only few could imagine, popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Shubhdeep Singh) met a rather sad end.

Known for hit Punjabi tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others, Moosewala was shot dead at the age of 29 by assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday.

Condolences poured in not only from his fans but even Bollywood stars and political leaders condemned the murder and mourned the loss of the talented artiste.

Expressing shock and dismay over his death, Shehnaaz Gill, a huge fan of Moosewala, took to Twitter and wrote: “Nothing is more painful in the world than losing one’s young son or daughter. God, please have mercy!”

Her old video of an interview where the actor can be seen being star-struck with the singer’s songs surfaced online and started doing rounds on the Internet.

She can be seen praising the singer for his songs and how she always turned to them whenever she felt low in order to lift her spirits.

To her, his songs were energetic and boosted her morale. They made her feel good about herself.

According to Gill, Moosewala had no match. She shared how she had once met the singer at a gym and how he greeted her with a ‘Sat Sri Akal’. She thought he was so down-to-earth for having started a conversation despite being an artiste of such repute.

For Shehnaaz, few could match the charisma of Moosewala.

