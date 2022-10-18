'Ammi stole my candies, put her in jail': Watch 3-year-old report mother to cops over candies

Tribune Web Desk

An upset three-year-old child in Madhya Pradesh sort police action against his mother who ‘stole’ his candies and ‘slapped’ him.

A video of the child reporting the incident to a police official has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the adorable video, the child, Saddam, can be seen narrating his ordeal to sub-inspector Priyanka Nayak in Burhanpur's Dedtalai.

Saddam urges Nayak to arrest his mother.

"Ammi stole my candies, put her in jail," he tells the sub-inspector.

While struggling to control her laughter over the child's innocent complaint, Nayak jots down his concerns, pretending to register his complaint. She even asks him some questions.

Saddam goes on to sign the piece of paper with an assurance from Nayak that his mother would be arrested soon.

3-year-old gets angry with mother, goes to the police station to file a complaint, says "mother steals my toffees, put her in jail."#BacheManKeSache pic.twitter.com/AJi99stkdX — Weisel🇮🇳 (@weiselaqua) October 18, 2022

Saddam's father told police that his mother had gently patted on his cheek when he was throwing tantrums. Everyone shared a hearty laugh over the incident and were left amused by Saddam's grit.

Miffed with his mother, Saddam asked the father to take him to the police station to register a complaint.

Soon after the video went viral, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra spoke to Saddam over a video call and promised to send him chocolates and a cycle on Diwali.