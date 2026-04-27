'Amritsari kulche, better healthcare': Punjab man ditches US after made to wait '2 months' for broken bone

Who does not want live the ultimate ‘American dream?’ However, this Indian man has a different take after moving to the United States. This man, who once took pride in living in the country, took to the internet and shared why he decided to move back to his roots — Punjab.

Advertisement

‘Why did you move back to Punjab? One word: healthcare,’ he is heard saying in his recently shared Instagram video.

Advertisement

The clip was captioned ‘Why I (willingly) moved back from the US to India.’

Advertisement

Shared by _sangym_ on Instagram, the man recalled two separate incidents — a hand injury in India, and then a similar injury while he was in the US. However, the treatment he received in both countries was entirely different.

Here’s what happened.

Advertisement

“In India, I was treated first and later asked questions. There was no medical stress. But in the US, I was made to wait for over two months to just get an appointment. Ultimately, I looked for a night clinic appointment for three days in a row, and finally after 10 ten days, I was able to find a doctor who could treat me.”

Calling out the US' healthcare system, the man stated that India has it much better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjum Singh Dhaliwal | Certified Yapper (@_sangym_)

(The Tribune could not confirm the details and the authenticity of the post)

Netizens react:

“Indians love to bash India more than any other race I know. Sure, it has a million problems but why is it so hard to comprehend that it has advantages over other countries too? In a country of over a billion people, it's amazing how quickly we get to see a Doctor or even undergo a complex surgery. Cheap labour blah blah. Are we trying to normalize paying an arm and a leg just to survive? People are too enamored by the West to see that it comes with its fair share of struggles,” a user said.

“So reasons: 1) Amritsari Kulcha 2) Healthcare… can I provide you a 3rd good reason?.. please try Ghee Roast Benne Dosa in Bangalore! I am sure you will never leave India after that!” another reacted

“American Doctors come to me here to get dental work done, just btw so you know the situation there,” commented the next person. “In the comment section as usual Indians are trying to prove the US is better than India,” added another.