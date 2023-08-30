Anand Mahindra gifts electric car to Praggnanandhaa’s parents

PTI

New Delhi, August 30

With a long cherished dream of R Praggnanandhaa's parents to own an electric vehicle is set to be fulfilled by Mahindra & Mahindra, Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday apprised the Indian chess prodigy that the ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to "turn dreams into reality".

Earlier this week, when followers on X (formerly Twitter) suggested Praggnanandhaa be gifted a 'Thar' after winning a silver medal in the 2023 FIDE World Cup, Mahindra instead sought to encourage parents to introduce their children to chess and proposed to give an XUV4OO EV to his parents, while seeking opinion from M&M Executive Director & CEO - Auto & Farm Sectors Rajesh Jejurikar.

On Tuesday, Praggnanandhaa posted on X, "No words to express my Gratitude. Thankyou very much @anandmahindra sir and @rajesh664 sir. It is a long term dream of my parents to own an EV car thanks for making it a reality!" in response to Jejurikar's assurance for "a special edition and delivery".

To this, Mahindra on Wednesday responded, "The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality." In opting the XUV400 EV for Praggnanandhaa's parents, Mahindra had stated that he had another idea instead of gifting a Thar to the chess prodigy.

"…I would like to encourage parents to introduce their children to Chess & support them as they pursue this cerebral game (despite the surge in popularity of video games!). It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support," he posted on X while asking Jejurikar what he thought about the idea.

In response, Jejurikar posted, "Congratulations @rpragchess for your spectacular achievement. Thanks @anandmahindra for the idea of recognising PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu. The All Electric SUV XUV400 would be perfect-our team will connect for a special edition and delivery."

