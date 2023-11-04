'Andar pollution, bahar earthquake': Delhi’s double-trouble floods Internet with memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

An earthquake with 6.4 magnitude in Nepal triggered strong tremors across north India, particularly affecting the Delhi-NCR region, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. This earthquake prompted residents to evacuate high rises. Delhi residents didn’t know how to handle the situation. They wondered whether to leave their homes due to the earthquake threat or stay indoors to shield themselves from the ongoing pollution crisis. The city recorded ‘severe’ air quality on the Air Quality Index in many areas.

The residents added a funny touch to their extraordinary predicament by resorting to memes.

These memes highlight the challenging situation of NCR with air pollution levels going as high as ‘400’ on a scale of 500 in various areas.

When the day starts with heavy smog and ends with a earthquake



Delhi and NCR people : pic.twitter.com/V4tDZtP4qa — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 3, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haramiparindey (@haramiparindey)

Nature is playing games in Delhi.



It shakes your building so that you come out, to make you inhale man-made smog. pic.twitter.com/88BlyIP981 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 3, 2023

It would not be wrong to say that nature has been playing it hard on Delhi’s residents. While the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been active in implementing measures to control air pollution, residents remain deeply concerned about the worsening of air quality.

Though no damage to life and property was reported due to the earthquake, we hope that Delhi’s situation gets better soon.

