Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 6

While Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added himself to the ‘history books’ by becoming the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’, it has not gone down well with the cricket enthusiasts who took to social media to lash out at the Bangladesh team with some ‘fiercest’ of the spells.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ‘all criticism’ from the netizens for his controversial appeal which led to the dismissal of Mathews in the 25th over during their World Cup contest in Delhi.

The social media users, including some former cricketers, described Shakib’s appeal as a ‘shameful move’ that depicted ‘poor sportsmanship’.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and termed it ‘absolutely pathetic’.

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was amazed ‘how does a fair minded cricketer even think to appeal for this type of dismissal’.

Forget the spirit of the game, forget the law how does a fair minded cricketer even think to appeal for this type of dismissal let alone actually carry it out. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 6, 2023

“Well, that wasn’t cool”, said former South Africa player Dale Steyn.

Well, that wasn’t cool ⏰ — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023

Another Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja questioned the appeal for Mathew’s ‘time out’.

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽‍♂️#cricketworldcup — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023

Is this the guy who was asking Angelo Mathews to play by rules and respect Umpire's decision??🤣🤣#SLvsBAN #SHAKIB pic.twitter.com/WEgmLxihg4 — 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) November 6, 2023

Bangladesh who were crying about Harmanpreet Kaur's Spirit of Cricket just got Angelo Mathews for time out for helmet issues



Hypocrite BangBros. pic.twitter.com/21TdCZICCN — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 6, 2023

Some social media users, however, found ‘humour’ in the incident of Mathews’ ‘time out’.

This is what happened with Angelo Mathews 😂😂pic.twitter.com/WIR61h40L2 — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 6, 2023

Angelo Mathews will go to meet Shakib Al Hasan after the match 😂#BANvSL #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/LXpgEkvget — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) November 6, 2023

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Social Media #Sri Lanka