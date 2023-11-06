Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

Chandigarh, November 6
While Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has added himself to the ‘history books’ by becoming the first international cricketer to be ‘timed out’, it has not gone down well with the cricket enthusiasts who took to social media to lash out at the Bangladesh team with some ‘fiercest’ of the spells.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was ‘all criticism’ from the netizens for his controversial appeal which led to the dismissal of Mathews in the 25th over during their World Cup contest in Delhi.
The social media users, including some former cricketers, described Shakib’s appeal as a ‘shameful move’ that depicted ‘poor sportsmanship’.
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and termed it ‘absolutely pathetic’.
Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023
Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh was amazed ‘how does a fair minded cricketer even think to appeal for this type of dismissal’.
Forget the spirit of the game, forget the law how does a fair minded cricketer even think to appeal for this type of dismissal let alone actually carry it out.— Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) November 6, 2023
“Well, that wasn’t cool”, said former South Africa player Dale Steyn.
Well, that wasn’t cool ⏰— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023
Another Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja questioned the appeal for Mathew’s ‘time out’.
Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽♂️#cricketworldcup— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023
Is this the guy who was asking Angelo Mathews to play by rules and respect Umpire's decision??🤣🤣#SLvsBAN #SHAKIB pic.twitter.com/WEgmLxihg4— 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) November 6, 2023
Shame on you Shakib Al Hasan👹— jat boy (@jatboy1341299) November 6, 2023
This is not a game spirit😇
what #timedout 😡
Angelo Mathews #BANvSL Shakib Mankad #AngeloMathews #ThugLife Bangladesh International Cricket rule Spirit of Cricket #KH234 #DelhiNCR #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #FreePalestineNow Haryana #deepfake Alonso pic.twitter.com/NEQlY95MYP
Bangladesh who were crying about Harmanpreet Kaur's Spirit of Cricket just got Angelo Mathews for time out for helmet issues— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 6, 2023
Hypocrite BangBros. pic.twitter.com/21TdCZICCN
Shame on you Shakib Al Hasan👹— Sai Patel Appala (@Saiappala45) November 6, 2023
Where is the Spirt of Game 🤷♂️
Feel sad for Angelo Mathews☹️#timedout #shakib #SLvsBAN #AngeloMathews #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/yKAqATpOBB
Some social media users, however, found ‘humour’ in the incident of Mathews’ ‘time out’.
This is what happened with Angelo Mathews 😂😂pic.twitter.com/WIR61h40L2— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 6, 2023
Angelo Mathews will go to meet Shakib Al Hasan after the match 😂#BANvSL #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/LXpgEkvget— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) November 6, 2023
Shakib - Angelo Mathews Timed out scene #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/5AfTA6FLGv— Ankit (@revengeseeker07) November 6, 2023
Meghnad coming to Delhi to fight for Angelo Mathews!#SLvsBAN— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) November 6, 2023
#AngeloMathews pic.twitter.com/5loC4BGOJm
