 ‘Angry’ over girls smoking, 70-year-old man sets cafe on fire in Indore : The Tribune India

  • Trending
  • ‘Angry’ over girls smoking, 70-year-old man sets cafe on fire in Indore

‘Angry’ over girls smoking, 70-year-old man sets cafe on fire in Indore

The senior citizen targeted the recreation venue on Tuesday night when it was closed

‘Angry’ over girls smoking, 70-year-old man sets cafe on fire in Indore

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Indore, October 11

A 70-year-old man set a cafe on fire in Indore apparently he was furious after finding girls smoking there, an official said on Wednesday. The senior citizen targeted the recreation venue on Tuesday night when it was closed, the official said.

The accused was taken into custody after he was identified through CCTV footage, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

Without sharing his details, the official said that the accused had retired from the Department of Telecommunications.

 “During initial interrogation, the accused said that he did not like girls smoking in this cafe, hence he got angry and set it on fire,” he said.

Police officials, however, said that the accused is repeatedly changing his statement. The exact reason for the arson can be determined only after the completion of the investigation, they said.

Though the senior citizen set the cafe, located under the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station, on fire when there was nobody inside, it was completely gutted. The owner suffered a loss of nearly Rs 4 lakh due to the arson, Dandotia said.

Dandotia said that a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc).

Another police official said that the cafe owner told the investigators that the accused had been roaming around his establishment for the last several days.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

2
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

3
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

4
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Asian games: Punjab reward less than Haryana's, players upset

7
World

Hamas launches fresh attack on Israel’s Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave

8
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

9
Punjab

Raghav Chadha moves Supreme Court against his suspension from Rajya Sabha

10
Punjab

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on October 20-21

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian embassy launches emergency helpline, assures help to all stranded Indian nationals in Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian embassy launches emergency helpline, assures help to all stranded Indian nationals in Israel

In a recorded message, India’s Ambassador says ‘embassy work...

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

The Israel-Hamas War has so far claimed at least 2,200 lives...

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan's Sialkot

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

Latif and his brother, identified as Haris Hashim, were gunn...

Wedding rush: Rajasthan polling date revised from November 23 to November 25

Wedding rush on Nov 23: EC changes Rajasthan polling date to November 25

Election Commission changes poll date citing ‘large-scale’ w...

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...


Cities

View All

3 operatives of US-based gangster Harpreet Happy caught in Amritsar, weapons seized

3 operatives of US-based gangster Harpreet Happy caught in Amritsar, weapons seized

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Chandigarh: PGI blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Punjab Govt books Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre for open debate with Opposition leaders

CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA ‘violations’

CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA ‘violations’

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Jalandhar resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Ludhiana police set up ‘CARE Stations’ with audio-visual emergency alert system at strategic places in city

Ludhiana police set up ‘CARE Stations’ with audio-visual emergency alert system at strategic places in city

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi