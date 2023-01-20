Angry over mishap, woman drags man on car bonnet for over 1 km in Bengaluru; watch video

Bengaluru, January 20

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a kilometre in a road rage incident in the city on Friday, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media showing one Darshan struggling to stay put on the car, allegedly driven by a woman identified as Priyanka.

#Bengaluru police has registered 307 case in a case of negligent and rash driving against a lady named Priyanka. She had dragged Darshan for almost a km who was hanging on to the bonnet of her car. They had an altercation over overtaking car. Case also against 4 others.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OQW5gukjgK — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 20, 2023

According to police, a road accident between Darshan’s car and Priyanka’s vehicle took place on the Jnanabharathi Main Road in the morning.

As Priyanka’s car allegedly crashed with Darshan’s car, the latter came out of the vehicle. When Darshan tried to stop the car and speak to the occupants, Priyanka allegedly accelerated the car at high speed and drove away.

Fearing that he could be run over, Darshan quickly jumped and climbed on the bonnet of the car. The accused, then, sped away in the car for a kilometre with Darshan perched on the bonnet.

The woman, her husband and one more person have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy.

The accused woman's husband Pramod too lodged a counter complaint against Darshan and his three friends accusing them with beating him and molesting his wife.

Police have arrested five people in this connection.

In a similar incident three days ago, Sahil dragged 71-year old Muthappa Shivayogi Thontapur for ramming his bike into the former's car.

Then, Sahil tried to flee and Thontapur in a bid to stop him from escaping held on to his scooter. Yet, Sahil dragged him for a kilometre thinking that he would leave the vehicle.

Passersby intercepted Sahil and handed him over to the police.