Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

Chandigarh, July 27

Married Indian woman, Anju, who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Facebook friend and 'lover', Nasrullah, was seen having dinner with her husband's friends in the country.

In the video shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter, Anju could be seen wearing a burka and Nasrullah a cap. Many of his friends could also be seen at the table eating.

کیا پشتون گھروں میں یے رواج بھی ہے کہ تمام دوستوں کے سامنے اپنی بیوی کو پیش کرکے ٹک ٹاک بناکر ویوز بھٹورے جائیں یے سب مایا جلدی مشہور ہونے کی ہے کیا سیما کسی مردوں کے ھجوم میں تھی؟ نصراللہ کو کون استعمال کررہا ہے؟#Nasrullah #Anju #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory #Anjuinpakistan

Sharing the clip, Dileep Kumar Khatri wrote: “Is it a custom in Pashtun homes to present your wife in front of all your friends and make a tik tok to get married? Who is using Nasrullah? #Nasrullah #Anju #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory #Anjuinpakistan”.

Anju, the Indian mother of two children travelled to Pakistan, married her Pakistani Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam, a senior police official said. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

The couple tied the knot in the court of a district and sessions judge.

#Anju in Pakistan and also her Court-merriage weddings ❤️ felling happy.

By by india🇨🇮🇨🇮😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gY2gstqXo4 — ⁦🇵🇰⁩اسلام پاکستان اور عوام⁦🇵🇰⁩ (@Fidarana786) July 26, 2023

A pretty girl Anju from india in pakistan and says Pakistan is Beautiful Country ❤ pic.twitter.com/zre8a6G2LM — Beautiful Pakistan🇵🇰 ( Holiday Travels Pakistan) (@LandofPakistan) July 25, 2023

She has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam. Her father said she was as good as dead for her family back home, adding that she had ruined the future of her two children.

