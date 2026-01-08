Anyone knows this viral woman with the big-eyed stare taking over Karnataka?

An eerie image of a woman with an intense, unblinking stare has taken social media by storm after being spotted on under-construction buildings and markets throughout Karnataka.

The mystery peaked on January 5, 2026, when an X user shared a photograph of the saree-clad woman, whose eyes are heavily outlined with kajal, questioning her identity after Google Lens failed to provide answers. The post quickly went viral, drawing over 3.5 million views.

I see this woman everywhere in Karnataka outside bangalore where there’s a construction happening. I tried google lens to check for discussions but can’t find any details. Who is she? pic.twitter.com/RAgMDXXJMt — unc unitechy (@unitechy) January 5, 2026

Internet sleuths and AI tools like Grok have since identified the woman as Niharika Rao, a Karnataka-based YouTuber. Her exaggerated expression, captured in a 2023 video, evolved into a popular meme that locals eventually adopted as a “dristi gombe” or “nazarbattu”, meaning a charm to ward off negative energy or the “evil eye”, especially in spaces like new houses and cars.

This was the original 'Drishti Gombe', to scare off the evil eye. Now it's been replaced by that permanently furious-looking lady pic.twitter.com/6HJ5FVbLdq — Bitter Truth (@pinchoftruth) January 5, 2026

While the image gained significant traction around 2024, it was previously spotted in Bengaluru’s Kathriguppe neighborhood hanging at vegetable stalls. What began as a bizarre online mystery has been revealed as a unique intersection of modern meme culture and ancient urban belief, now a familiar fixture of the Karnataka landscape.