Anyone knows this viral woman with the big-eyed stare taking over Karnataka?
Internet sleuths and AI tools like Grok identify the woman as Niharika Rao
An eerie image of a woman with an intense, unblinking stare has taken social media by storm after being spotted on under-construction buildings and markets throughout Karnataka.
The mystery peaked on January 5, 2026, when an X user shared a photograph of the saree-clad woman, whose eyes are heavily outlined with kajal, questioning her identity after Google Lens failed to provide answers. The post quickly went viral, drawing over 3.5 million views.
I see this woman everywhere in Karnataka outside bangalore where there’s a construction happening. I tried google lens to check for discussions but can’t find any details. Who is she? pic.twitter.com/RAgMDXXJMt
— unc unitechy (@unitechy) January 5, 2026
Internet sleuths and AI tools like Grok have since identified the woman as Niharika Rao, a Karnataka-based YouTuber. Her exaggerated expression, captured in a 2023 video, evolved into a popular meme that locals eventually adopted as a “dristi gombe” or “nazarbattu”, meaning a charm to ward off negative energy or the “evil eye”, especially in spaces like new houses and cars.
— Shantanu Goel (@shantanugoel) January 5, 2026
This was the original 'Drishti Gombe', to scare off the evil eye.
Now it's been replaced by that permanently furious-looking lady pic.twitter.com/6HJ5FVbLdq
— Bitter Truth (@pinchoftruth) January 5, 2026
While the image gained significant traction around 2024, it was previously spotted in Bengaluru’s Kathriguppe neighborhood hanging at vegetable stalls. What began as a bizarre online mystery has been revealed as a unique intersection of modern meme culture and ancient urban belief, now a familiar fixture of the Karnataka landscape.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now