Home / Trending / 'Apple' of her eye costs Rs 1.49 lakh, so UP influencer turns to strangers for help!

'Apple' of her eye costs Rs 1.49 lakh, so UP influencer turns to strangers for help!

Mahi Singh has started a crowdfunding campaign, appealing to her followers for small donations of Re 1 or Rs 2 to help her buy the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:29 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
@Sajid7642/X
Mahi Singh, a self-styled 'Beauty Queen' from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, has taken social media by storm with her unconventional approach to acquiring the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The influencer has started a crowdfunding campaign, appealing to her followers for small donations of Re 1 or Rs 2 to help her buy the Rs 1.49 lakh smartphone.

Mahi shared that her father gifted her an iPhone 16 just three months ago, but when she requested the new iPhone 17 Pro Max for her October 21 birthday, he refused.

Undeterred, she turned to her followers, saying, "If you all help with one, two, three, or four rupees each, then I can buy this phone and I will thank you from the bottom of my heart. This will make my dream come true."

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with some users criticizing Mahi for entitlement and others pointing out that crowdfunding has become a modern-day trend.

"Next, they would be appealing for a 4-bedroom luxury apartment in Monte Carlo," a user commented.

