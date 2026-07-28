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Home / Trending / 'Are rooms available?' Woman accidentally contacts jail instead of hotel in Philippines, hilarious chat goes viral

'Are rooms available?' Woman accidentally contacts jail instead of hotel in Philippines, hilarious chat goes viral

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology — with the woman’s permission —shared screenshots of the conversation on its official Facebook page

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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How does one mistake jail for a hotel? Nobody, exactly!

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However, don’t be so sure.

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Turns out a woman planning a trip to Baguio, Philippines, accidentally contacted a women's detention facility while searching for accommodation. This lead to a humorous exchange that has since gone viral.

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The traveller had mistaken the official social media page of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory for a hotel or rental property. Believing it offered lodging, she sent a message asking if there were rooms available for the weekend.

On reading the message, the clearly confused staff politely informed her that the page belonged to a women's jail, not a hotel. They wrote, "Ma'am, this is a jail for women."

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As soon as the woman realised her mistake, she apologised.

However, later the BJMP — with the woman’s permission —shared screenshots of the conversation on its official Facebook page. It was accompanied with a light-hearted post reminding people that its facilities are correctional institutions—not places for a holiday stay.

Netizens react:

A user joked, "Complimentary breakfast, lunch & dinner with sleeping uniform." Another reacted, "How fun. At least the jail responded." A third added, "Free food, board and lodging may have guards 24/7 so it's safe.”

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