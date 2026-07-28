'Are rooms available?' Woman accidentally contacts jail instead of hotel in Philippines, hilarious chat goes viral

How does one mistake jail for a hotel? Nobody, exactly!

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However, don’t be so sure.

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Turns out a woman planning a trip to Baguio, Philippines, accidentally contacted a women's detention facility while searching for accommodation. This lead to a humorous exchange that has since gone viral.

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The traveller had mistaken the official social media page of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Baguio City Jail Female Dormitory for a hotel or rental property. Believing it offered lodging, she sent a message asking if there were rooms available for the weekend.

On reading the message, the clearly confused staff politely informed her that the page belonged to a women's jail, not a hotel. They wrote, "Ma'am, this is a jail for women."

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As soon as the woman realised her mistake, she apologised.

However, later the BJMP — with the woman’s permission —shared screenshots of the conversation on its official Facebook page. It was accompanied with a light-hearted post reminding people that its facilities are correctional institutions—not places for a holiday stay.

Netizens react:

A user joked, "Complimentary breakfast, lunch & dinner with sleeping uniform." Another reacted, "How fun. At least the jail responded." A third added, "Free food, board and lodging may have guards 24/7 so it's safe.”