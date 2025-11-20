Are you willing (and daring enough) to let 'robot barber' give you a haircut?

Imagine walking up to a machine, telling it exactly how you want your hair cut, and voila! In just a few minutes, you're sporting a fresh new look. A recent viral video has people talking about the potential of automated hair-cutting machines. The clip shows a robot-equipped device with smart sensors, robotic arms and a 3D scanning system that can give you a precise haircut with just a few simple commands.

The Instagram video has garnered 2.9 million views so far.

The machine looks like something straight out of a futuristic movie. You place your head inside, and it analyses the shape of your head, measures your hair length and starts trimming within seconds. While some people appreciate the idea of getting a quick and precise haircut from a machine, others are concerned about safety issues, like getting their head stuck or the machine malfunctioning.

AI-generated content

However, it's worth noting that this video isn't real – it's AI-generated content shared by theaxedrop, a page known for its futuristic and often surreal clips. The video shows automated machines installed on the streets of Oslo, Norway, and has sparked debate about the potential of robot barbers.

But here's the thing: experts in the industry believe that human barbers are safe for now. A great haircut is not just about precision; it's about artistry, understanding a client's face shape, hair texture and personal style, and being able to make spontaneous adjustments. So, while machines might be able to give you a decent cut, they can't quite replicate the creativity and nuance of a human barber.

Netizens react:

"Naa we need 80's and 90's bollywood songs while cutting hair.. i would prefer my local birjoo barber. He gives me a free head massage," a comment read. Another user reacted, "So Final destination got a new story here." A third user wrote, "AI-generated content giving nightmares."