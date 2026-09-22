A wholesome moment showing a girl teaching her grandmother how to use the Blinkit app has won hearts across social media.

In the viral clip, the elderly woman is seen carefully taking step-by-step notes as her granddaughter explains the process of ordering groceries online.

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In one rather adorable moment the grandmother also writes down “arriving in 15 minutes” in her notebook — to which her granddaughter quickly points out that the delivery time can vary, saying, “That’s not needed. The arrival timing will always be different.”

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Towards the end of the video, the grandmother can be seen proudly holding the delivered packages and thanking her granddaughter for teaching her how to use the app.

letsblinkit also reacted to the video, saying: “11/10 student, so proud nani ji.”

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The Instagram video was shared by @sanyahussainn who captioned it: "Next kya sikhau?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Hussain (@sanyahussainn)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Tech giants got nothing on nani.” Another commented, “ @letsblinkit don’t you change the UI now, Nani made notes.”