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Home / Trending / 'Arriving in 15 minutes': Nani's adorable Blinkit notes melt hearts online

'Arriving in 15 minutes': Nani's adorable Blinkit notes melt hearts online

letsblinkit also reacted to the video, saying: '11/10 student, so proud nani ji'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:41 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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A wholesome moment showing a girl teaching her grandmother how to use the Blinkit app has won hearts across social media.

In the viral clip, the elderly woman is seen carefully taking step-by-step notes as her granddaughter explains the process of ordering groceries online.

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In one rather adorable moment the grandmother also writes down “arriving in 15 minutes” in her notebook — to which her granddaughter quickly points out that the delivery time can vary, saying, “That’s not needed. The arrival timing will always be different.”

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Towards the end of the video, the grandmother can be seen proudly holding the delivered packages and thanking her granddaughter for teaching her how to use the app.

letsblinkit also reacted to the video, saying: “11/10 student, so proud nani ji.”

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The Instagram video was shared by @sanyahussainn who captioned it: "Next kya sikhau?"

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Tech giants got nothing on nani.” Another commented, “ @letsblinkit don’t you change the UI now, Nani made notes.”

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