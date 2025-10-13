A video from the popular TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17 has gone viral, featuring a 10-year-old contestant named Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat, who showcased overconfidence and disrespect towards host Amitabh Bachchan. The young student's behaviour has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many criticising his parents for not teaching him proper manners.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Shivani, was captioned 'Karma knows its address….'

What happened?

During the episode, Ishit Bhatt interrupted Amitabh Bachchan while he was explaining the rules, saying "Merko rules pata hai isliye aap abhi merko rules samjhane mat baithna" ("I know the rules, so don't explain them to me"). He then proceeded to answer questions without waiting for Bachchan to read out the options. When asked about the Ramayana, Ishit confidently chose the wrong answer, losing the game and taking home no prize money.

Amitabh Bachchan's composure

Despite Ishit's behaviour, Amitabh Bachchan handled the situation with his trademark composure and grace. When Ishit gave a wrong answer, Bachchan smiled and said, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hain" ("Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence"). Many users praised Bachchan's restraint and humility, with one commenter saying, "Amitabh Bachchan handled him well."

Social media backlash

The video has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users slamming Ishit's parents for not teaching him humility and respect for elders.

"What a rude child. Are the parents happy with this kind of upbringing?" one user asked. Another commented, "Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn, raising a brat isn't parenting, it's public nuisance training."

Another pointed out, "If you can't teach your kids humility, patience and manners, they turn out to be such a rude, overconfident lot."