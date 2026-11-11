Arshdeep tells Mumbai Indians fans ‘duniya hila denge’; fan replies: ‘paaji, bas wides zyada mat daalna’

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has sent an energetic message to Mumbai Indians fans after his blockbuster move to the five-time IPL champions — but one fan’s cheeky reply about his wides is stealing the show.

Following one of the biggest trades in IPL history, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the left-arm pacer addressing his new supporters.

“MI Paltan, duniya hila denge,” Arshdeep said, promising to shake things up in the Blue and Gold colours.

The message quickly drew a flood of reactions from fans, with one replying: “Absolutely paaji.”

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Loud & Clear 💪 https://t.co/m4qezEJcZo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 11, 2026

But another fan had a humorous piece of advice for the new MI bowler: “Paaji bas zyada wides mat daalna, baaki sab theek hai. Welcome to MI.”

Others simply showered the Indian pacer with affection, with one fan writing: “Cutie Arshdeep.”

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Arshdeep joins Mumbai Indians after eight seasons with Punjab Kings, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and emerged as one of the tournament's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he leaves PBKS as the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

The trade, meanwhile, sees former Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya head to Punjab Kings. Hardik, who won four IPL titles during his first stint with MI, will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore. Arshdeep moves to Mumbai at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

Hardik’s second stint with Mumbai, however, was a mixed one. Across three seasons, he scored 647 runs and took 29 wickets in 39 matches, with MI finishing ninth in the 2024 and 2026 seasons under his captaincy.

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For Mumbai, Arshdeep’s arrival brings a proven wicket-taker capable of striking with the new ball and delivering under pressure.

He picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed it with 14 in the 2026 season.

And if MI fans have their way, there is just one request for their new star: shake the world, Paaji — but perhaps keep the wides under control.