Artemis II mission: Commander Reid Wiseman once 'manifested' going to the Moon and 10 years later, he did

Power of manifestation is real. Here's why. Commander of the Artemis II mission Reid Wiseman has gone viral for an old tweet where he 'manifested' his journey to the Moon.

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Dated December 7, 2016, and long before he was picked for the lunar flight, Wiseman said he dreamt he was in the lunar orbit.

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Dreamt I was in lunar orbit last night. Been in that post-vivid-dream-that-wasn't-real funk all morning. — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) December 7, 2016

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And guess what? Eight years later, NASA announced the four-person Artemis II crew in April 2023, which included the space agency's Victor Glover and Christina Koch alongside Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

Reacting to his old tweet, Wiseman, in a follow-up post, said he was full of 'gratitude for this experience'.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "I never wanna hear a single person ever tell me manifestation isn't real." Another reacted, "Dreams do come true. I can say this with absolute certainty, and here's more evidence. Dream it, envision it, work for it."

A third commented: "That's manifestation coming into life. It's literally an example of how you can manifest anything in life. Absolutely anything."