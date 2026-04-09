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Home / Trending / Artemis II mission: Commander Reid Wiseman once 'manifested' going to the Moon and 10 years later, he did

Artemis II mission: Commander Reid Wiseman once 'manifested' going to the Moon and 10 years later, he did

Dated December 7, 2016, and long before he was picked for the lunar flight, Wiseman said he dreamt he was in the lunar orbit

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman peers out the window of the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon on April 6. (NASA/Handout via Reuters)
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Power of manifestation is real. Here's why. Commander of the Artemis II mission Reid Wiseman has gone viral for an old tweet where he 'manifested' his journey to the Moon.

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Dated December 7, 2016, and long before he was picked for the lunar flight, Wiseman said he dreamt he was in the lunar orbit.

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And guess what? Eight years later, NASA announced the four-person Artemis II crew in April 2023, which included the space agency's Victor Glover and Christina Koch alongside Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

Reacting to his old tweet, Wiseman, in a follow-up post, said he was full of 'gratitude for this experience'.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "I never wanna hear a single person ever tell me manifestation isn't real." Another reacted, "Dreams do come true. I can say this with absolute certainty, and here's more evidence. Dream it, envision it, work for it."

A third commented: "That's manifestation coming into life. It's literally an example of how you can manifest anything in life. Absolutely anything."

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