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Home / Trending / 'Arunachal loves you': India's Got Latent's Chello meets Samay Raina again, gifts him traditional attire

'Arunachal loves you': India's Got Latent's Chello meets Samay Raina again, gifts him traditional attire

Chello Meme went on to win India’s Got Latent Season 2’s episode 5

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:34 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Chello, the viral contestant whose appearance on India’s Got Latent turned her into a social media sensation, reunited with comedian Samay Raina — but this time, she came bearing gifts from her state.

In a video shared on Instagram, Chello was seen meeting Samay inside what appeared to be a vanity van. Unlike her playful roasting on the show, Chello arrived with gifts, presenting Samay with traditional attire and headgear from Arunachal Pradesh.

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Sharing the clip on Instagram, Chello captioned it, “Arunachal loves you.” Samay Raina also responded to the post, commenting, “So much fun todayy.” Meanwhile, the official India’s Got Latent account too joined the conversation, writing, “Well well well.”

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Chello Meme went on to win India’s Got Latent Season 2’s episode 5, taking home Rs 1 lakh, two AI+ Nova 2 Pro phones and 50,000 coins on the District app.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bara Atey (@chellomeme)

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Netizens react:

A user joked, “Now he deserves all the love you didn’t give in latent show."  Another reacted:"@maisamayhoon finally arunachal wale log bhi apse psnd krte h apko."

A third commented, “Samay ke baare mai abb kya bolte hai arunachal pradesh mai..??"

Another wrote, “Samay Rana looks handsome in our traditional attire. Such a wonderful gesture!"

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