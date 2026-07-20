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Home / Trending / 'As usual, we were first': Before Matt Damon's Odysseus, there was 'Gambler's' Govinda

'As usual, we were first': Before Matt Damon's Odysseus, there was 'Gambler's' Govinda

The viral video is from the 1995 film Gambler, specifically the song Meri Marzi

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:30 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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With Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited fantasy epic The Odyssey making waves following its July 17 release, social media users have discovered an unexpected Bollywood connection to the film.

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Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem of the same name. However, despite all the hype, a decades-old clip of Bollywood actor Govinda has resurfaced online and sparked meme frenzy.

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The viral video is from the 1995 film Gambler, specifically the song Meri Marzi, in which Govinda appears dressed in an elaborate outfit resembling that of an ancient Greek warrior.

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The striking similarity between Govinda’s costume and the armour worn by ancient Greek kings and warriors has prompted social media users to jokingly dub him the “original Odysseus”.

Sharing the clip on X, one user humorously captioned it: “I think I downloaded the wrong The Odyssey.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Nolan approached Govinda first for the role of Odysseus." Someone else commented, "As usual, we got there first." Another reacted, “If he was approached for Avataar – maybe this was an original Odyssey audition."

A third commented, “This is unironically what Homer was imagining in his head when he composed the Odyssey."

“Govinda khud me hi ek multiverse hai," joked an individual.

Someone else pointed out, “There is always a hilarious Bollywood reference for everything on this planet."

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