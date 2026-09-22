Asian Games 2026: Carrying skincare products, tent? Fans roast Abhishek Sharma after opener spotted with 6 suitcases

Travelling for the Asian Games 2026, India's in-form opener Abhishek Sharma has already become a talking point even before taking the field.

Apparently, the batsman has sparked a social media frenzy after being spotted with six large suitcases while. Wait, what?

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“But isn’t that a tad much?,” asked an Instagram user. “Bhai asani se nehi jane vale hai,” reacted another.

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In a now-viral video from the airport, the left-handed batter can be seen travelling with six big suitcases.

In not time, the unusually large amount of luggage became the centre of attention, with fans coming up with hilarious theories about what Abhishek Sharma might have packed for his Asian Games trip. Some joked that the India opener must have packed an excessive amount of skincare products, while others joked that he may have even carried a tent after reports of accommodation troubles in Japan.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khageshwari Ayer (@khageshwariayer)

Netizens react:

A user joked, “You have taken all your bedding basta with you.” Another hilariously reacted, “Kitne saal ke liye aaye ho?”