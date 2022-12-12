 Asked to stop, car driver hits traffic policeman, carries him 4 km on bonnet in MP's Indore : The Tribune India

A still from video.



ANI

Indore, December 12

A car driver tried to hit a head constable of traffic police and carried him on the car's bonnet for around four kilometres after he was stopped for checking in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Monday afternoon.

The police team chased the car and stopped it after it covered around four kilometres. During the checking of the car a pistol and a revolver were recovered.

The traffic head constable Shiv Singh told ANI, "Around 12 pm on Monday, the driver of the car (MP 07 MB 0099) was driving while talking on the mobile phone at Satya Sai Crossing in the city, as a result of which he was stopped but he did not stop and moved forward."

"As soon as the driver, Keshav Upadhyay moved the car, I fell on the bonnet of the car. When I asked him to stop the car, he threatened to crush me. He covered a distance of about four kilometres carrying me on the bonnet. In the meantime, Traffic Sub Inspector Surendra Singh and other policemen chased the car and caught the driver," he added.

Later, a case was registered against the accused Keshav Upadhyay under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC at Lasudia police station in the city.

Nonetheless, traffic SI Singh claimed that the accused Keshav tried to crush the head constable Shiv Singh. A pistol and a revolver were also found with him, therefore a case of attempt to murder (section 307 of the IPC) was to be registered against him.

