DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / #AskSRK session: King Khan returns with wit and film updates

#AskSRK session: King Khan returns with wit and film updates

The Bollywood superstar hosted an impromptu session on Twitter
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:11 PM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iamsrk/Instagram
Advertisement

In a delightful surprise to fans, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter, marking his return after a month of absence.

Advertisement

The beloved actor, known for his quick wit, addressed a variety of questions, ranging from his recent National Award win to updates on his much-anticipated movie ‘King’.

He began the session with light-hearted note about the rain outside, inviting fans to join him for a fun half-hour of Q&A.

Advertisement

“Saw the rain outside... mostly easy... so felt like sharing the next half hour or so with you all. If u have the time let’s do an #AskSRK. Fun questions and answers only... please, as I am recovering from an injury... so...”

However, there was one cheeky fan who jokingly suggested he should retire, to which Khan gave a befitting reply.

Advertisement

Another fan asked, “how do you feel after winning the national award? National award or janta ka pyaar?”

SRK responded: “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!"

Another curious fan asked Shah Rukh about his upcoming film, by tweeting "When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?" To this, the superstar mentioned, "Just KING….naam toh suna hoga?"

One fan asked Khan about his epic on-set tantrum, which the actor denied, along with a fun remark for director Siddharth Anand, who is directing his project, King.

One user wrote,''How you typing rn from since your one hand is injured.''

SRK replied,''Itni badi NOSE kis din kaam aayegi??!!''

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts