AskSRK session: King Khan returns with wit and film updates

In a delightful surprise to fans, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter, marking his return after a month of absence.

The beloved actor, known for his quick wit, addressed a variety of questions, ranging from his recent National Award win to updates on his much-anticipated movie ‘King’.

He began the session with light-hearted note about the rain outside, inviting fans to join him for a fun half-hour of Q&A.

“Saw the rain outside... mostly easy... so felt like sharing the next half hour or so with you all. If u have the time let’s do an #AskSRK. Fun questions and answers only... please, as I am recovering from an injury... so...”

However, there was one cheeky fan who jokingly suggested he should retire, to which Khan gave a befitting reply.

Bhai Tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye…Phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please. https://t.co/56hKhyC6zo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

Another fan asked, “how do you feel after winning the national award? National award or janta ka pyaar?”

SRK responded: “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!"

Bearing the weight of stardom quite effectively….ha ha. It’s healing my friend thank u so much for asking https://t.co/6RlcEvt6r2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

Another curious fan asked Shah Rukh about his upcoming film, by tweeting "When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?" To this, the superstar mentioned, "Just KING….naam toh suna hoga?"

One fan asked Khan about his epic on-set tantrum, which the actor denied, along with a fun remark for director Siddharth Anand, who is directing his project, King.

Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets. Now on King even less the director is so too strict and organised. https://t.co/De5m1GOBPz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

One user wrote,''How you typing rn from since your one hand is injured.''

SRK replied,''Itni badi NOSE kis din kaam aayegi??!!''