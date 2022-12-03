 Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next : The Tribune India

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

Sarma wrote on Twitter about his experience behind the wheel of the crafted vehicle

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

The man, Nurul Haque, travelled to Guwahati to present his innovation to the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Pic credit- Twitter/@PIB_Guwahati



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

The story of a motor mechanic from Assam, who transformed an old Maruti Suzuki Swift car into a luxury sports car Lamborghini, is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The man, Nurul Haque, travelled to Guwahati to present his innovation to the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma wrote on Twitter about his experience behind the wheel of the crafted vehicle. "Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj," he wrote.

Haque, while talking to media, said he had been modifying cars since he was in Nagaland. He had also modified few cars into replica Lamborghini last year.

He told that it took nearly 4 months to modify the old Swift into Lamborghini alike.

Haque said he was mulling at transforming a car into Ferrari and wishes to do more such innovations in future if government provides him help.

#Assam #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

4
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

5
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Haryana

13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

8
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

9
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Parliament’s winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Parliament winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Party during its parliamentary strategy group’s meeting at S...

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Also said that the Indian Navy is set to open all its branch...

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Shraddha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala requested for this English novel in Tihar jail

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic