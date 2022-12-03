Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 3

The story of a motor mechanic from Assam, who transformed an old Maruti Suzuki Swift car into a luxury sports car Lamborghini, is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The man, Nurul Haque, travelled to Guwahati to present his innovation to the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma wrote on Twitter about his experience behind the wheel of the crafted vehicle. "Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj," he wrote.

Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj.



Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

Haque, while talking to media, said he had been modifying cars since he was in Nagaland. He had also modified few cars into replica Lamborghini last year.

He told that it took nearly 4 months to modify the old Swift into Lamborghini alike.

Haque said he was mulling at transforming a car into Ferrari and wishes to do more such innovations in future if government provides him help.

