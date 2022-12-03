Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

Chandigarh, December 3
The story of a motor mechanic from Assam, who transformed an old Maruti Suzuki Swift car into a luxury sports car Lamborghini, is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The man, Nurul Haque, travelled to Guwahati to present his innovation to the state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sarma wrote on Twitter about his experience behind the wheel of the crafted vehicle. "Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj," he wrote.
Wrapped up my day at Silchar with a walk from Itkhola to Circuit House along with our karyakartas. Happy to meet a lot of warm-hearted along the way.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022
Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT
Haque, while talking to media, said he had been modifying cars since he was in Nagaland. He had also modified few cars into replica Lamborghini last year.
He told that it took nearly 4 months to modify the old Swift into Lamborghini alike.
Haque said he was mulling at transforming a car into Ferrari and wishes to do more such innovations in future if government provides him help.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP
Party during its parliamentary strategy group’s meeting at S...
Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar
Also said that the Indian Navy is set to open all its branch...
Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud
Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...