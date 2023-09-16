At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Chandigarh, September 16
It took him 15 years to grow the longest head of hair on a teenager. Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, the 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, has made it to the Guinness World Records with a hair length of 130 centimetres (about 4 feet and 3 inches).
Chahal, who dedicates about an hour each time to washing, drying, and brushing the hair; never had a haircut his entire life.
The Guinness World Records (GWR) posted the teenager’s video on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, on September 14.
In the video, Sidakdeep can be seen sharing details about his record and how he deals with keeping up to this impressive hair length.
“People say that my hair are very long, very thick. They have a good volume. They wish they had hair like this.
“My hair measures in at 130 cm or just about four feet and three inches. I’ve never had a haircut in my life and that’s due to my religious beliefs,” he said in the video.
Indian teen Sidakdeep Singh Chahal has never cut his hair. It's took him 15 years to grow the longest head of hair on a teenager.— #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 14, 2023
Chahal said that it is difficult to handle hair this long. “If it weren’t for my mother, I don’t think I would have this record,” he added in the video.
The teenager shared that at a point of time, he had thought of cutting his hair. “But now I feel it’s a part of who I am, and I plan to keep it this way. Being recognised as a record holder gives meaning to all the work I’ve been doing”, he said.
