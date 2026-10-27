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Home / Trending / At just 2 years and 10 months, Karnataka toddler makes record with 'tabla talent'

At just 2 years and 10 months, Karnataka toddler makes record with 'tabla talent'

Swarshri Hegde can recite and play 12 taals on the traditional percussion instrument

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Swarshri Hegde just is 2 years 10 months old. Credit: @adarshahgd/X
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Looks like nursery rhymes can wait for this 'tabla prodigy'.

Meet Swarshri Hegde, who — at 2-year-and-10-month-old from Honnavara in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district — has earned a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the percussion instrument.

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A video showcasing the little girl’s musical talent has gone viral on X, with social media users congratulating her and celebrating her remarkable achievement at such a young age.

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A taal is a rhythmic cycle that forms an integral part of Indian classical music. Reciting one requires a performer to vocalise its bols — syllables representing different strokes played on the instrument. Playing a taal on the tabla also demands precise hand movements, coordination and a strong sense of rhythm.

Mastering multiple taals takes practice, concentration and an understanding of rhythm, making Swarshri’s achievement particularly noteworthy given her age.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "What a proud moment for Uttara Kannada." Another reacted: "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing the table and reciting all the music notes." A third commented, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarashri."

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