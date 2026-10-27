At just 2 years and 10 months, Karnataka toddler makes record with 'tabla talent'

Looks like nursery rhymes can wait for this 'tabla prodigy'.

Meet Swarshri Hegde, who — at 2-year-and-10-month-old from Honnavara in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district — has earned a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the percussion instrument.

Advertisement

A video showcasing the little girl’s musical talent has gone viral on X, with social media users congratulating her and celebrating her remarkable achievement at such a young age.

Advertisement

A taal is a rhythmic cycle that forms an integral part of Indian classical music. Reciting one requires a performer to vocalise its bols — syllables representing different strokes played on the instrument. Playing a taal on the tabla also demands precise hand movements, coordination and a strong sense of rhythm.

Mastering multiple taals takes practice, concentration and an understanding of rhythm, making Swarshri’s achievement particularly noteworthy given her age.

Advertisement

Her name is Swarshri Hegde she is 2 years 10 months old. But at this little age only she has made into India Book of Records for reciting,playing 12 taals in Tabala. She is from Honnavara Uttara Kannada Karnataka. Congratulations to little Swarshri 😍👏💐 https://t.co/U5TjJKT35N — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) October 24, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "What a proud moment for Uttara Kannada." Another reacted: "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing the table and reciting all the music notes." A third commented, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarashri."